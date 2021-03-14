A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of approving an Amended Order of Special Election to be conducted May 1, 2021
• Consideration of approving supplemental lists of Judges for the May 1, 2021
• Executive session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Section 551.074 to discuss contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss contracts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.