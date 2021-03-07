Navarro County Courthouse.jpg

Daily Sun FILE photo

A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 8 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.

Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:

• Consideration of Burn Ban

• Consideration of approving an Order of Special Election to be conducted on May 1, 2021

• Consideration to authorize the Navarro County Treasurers Office to go out for proposals for the Depository Contract

• Consideration of approving the re-appointment of Historical Commission members for 2021-2022

• Texas Historical Commission honors the Navarro County Historical Commission with a Distinguished Service Award for 2019

• Consideration to accept proposals for Commissary Contracts for Navarro County Jail

• Consideration of declaring the Navarro County Sheriff Department Electronic Equipment as salvage • Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for February 2021, Mike Dowd

• Consideration of accepting the Award letter for Federal Assistance on behalf of Texoma HIDTA for

Grant Number G21NT0001A in the amount of $3,279,908.00

• Consideration of approving Xerox Leasing Agreement for Auditor’s office

• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts

• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you