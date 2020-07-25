A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of burn ban
• Consider directing that the voter-approval tax rate be calculated at 8% in the manner provided for special taxing unit
• Consideration of approving and declaring 1994 Gradall Excavator Serial # 0163422 as salvage from PCT.2
• Consideration of approving Pct. 2 to go out for proposals to purchase a new Gradall Excavator
• Consideration of approving 16 hours of Continuing Education completed for 2019 & 2020 as prescribed in Sec. 81.0025 of the Texas Government Code, James Olsen Commissioner Precinct 4
• Consideration of approving the Veterans Administration waiting area at the Annex for veterans to access Zoom meetings using County WIFI
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel for Planning and Zoning
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel for Planning and Zoning
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contract
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contract
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.