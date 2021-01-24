A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving the survey and easement through Ester B. Williams Park for Les and Sandra Walters
• Consideration of approving a resolution thanking our State Representative , Cody Harri, for his support and sharing the Commissioners Court support of the Navarro College Nursing Program and its importance to our community and adjacent communities
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of High View Ranch Addition tracts 1-R, 2-AR, & 2-BR for Sueno Bendito
• Consideration of approving a re-plat of Pecan Creek Estates lot 1-BR1, and lot 1-BR2 for Scott Reynolds
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code section 551.087 to discuss economic development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code section 551.087 to discuss economic development
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code section 551.074 to discuss personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code section 551.074 to discuss personnel
