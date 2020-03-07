A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Donald Kelm, District Extension Administrator with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to present the new AgriLife Extension Agent
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for February 2020, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving Addendum Agreement with NCSO and NCIC Inmate Communications
• Consideration of approving quote to replace kitchen appliances with Plano Restaurant Equipment for Navarro County Jail
• Consideration of declaring the Navarro County Sheriff Department Electronic Equipment as salvage
• Consideration of approving budget amendment for testing misdemeanor marijuana cases
