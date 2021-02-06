A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of burn ban
• Consideration of authorizing the filing of an Amicus Brief with the Texas Supreme Court regarding the proposed high speed rail service and its impact on Navarro County and others
• Consideration of the appointment as Navarro County Health Authority of Dr. John Updegrove, MD
• Consideration of the Joint Appointment, with the City of Corsicana, of Dr. John Updegrove, MD as as Medical Director of the Corsicana/Navarro County Health Department
• Consideration of naming the District Court Jury Room in honor of Lowell Thompson, deceased, former Navarro County District Attorney
• Consideration of approving an agreement with Armstrong Forensics for testing samples of contraband for criminal investigation by the Navarro County Criminal District Attorney
• Discuss, consider, and take action on the professional services contract with Linebarger, Goggan, Blair, and Sampson LLP for the collection of delinquent property taxes pursuant to the Texas Tax Code, and to authorize the County Judge to execute said contract
• Discuss, consider, and take action on a resolution to authorize additional penalties to defray costs of collection, as authorized by Texas Tax Code 33.07 and 33.08 under a contract for collection of delinquent property taxes pursuant to Texas Tax Code 6.30
• Discuss, consider, and take action on an order authorizing early additional penalty on delinquent personal property taxes to defray cost of collection under Texas Tax Code 33.11
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for January 2021, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of declaring the listed Sheriff's vehicles as surplus unit $#2580 2015 Chevy Tahoe VIN #1GNLC2EC3F618654
• Consideration of approving First Amendment Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Hughes Commercial
• Consideration of approving the Resolution for the Development Agreement between Navarro County and Pinchal & Company LLC
• Consideration of approving a final Subdivision Plat of Boren Addition for NVD Land Company, LP
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Retreat Ranchetts, Phase II, Tracts 8-A and 8-B for Thomas Jordan Batey and Arnold L. Curtis
• Consideration of approving a final replat of Ranchland Estates, Section II, Tract 29A and 29B for Sharmon Diane Graefen
• Consideration of approving a Xerox Leasing Agreement for Juvenile Probation
• Consideration of approving a budget transfer of $14,600 from Contractor Road Repairs 231-613-449 to Contractor Bridge Repair 213-613-447 for the bridge construction on SE CR 1090
• Consideration of approving the sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day, March 2, 2021
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.076 to discuss Security Devices of Security Audit
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.076 to discuss Security Devices of Security Audit
— From Staff Reports
