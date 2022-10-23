A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving a Resolution in support of Governor Abbott taking necessary legal action to stop chaos at our Border
• Consideration of approving Holidays for 2023
• Consideration of approving a re-plant of Retreat Ranchettes, Phase 2, Lots 5-R1C-R1 & 5-R1C-R2 for Geraldo Arellano
• Consideration of approving a re-plat of Navarro Heights Addition, Lots 4R-1 & 4R-2 for Linda Myre
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Baron’s Acres North for Land Baron, LLC
• Consideration of approving Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA with Ford Audio Systems LLC
• Consideration of approving maintenance proposal between 24 Hour LTD. and Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of accepting Proof of Loss Statement for 2019 Dodge Caravan
• Consideration of approving 2019 Dodge Caravan as salvage for NCSO
• Consideration of approving electronic equipment as salvage for IT
• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water to cross NE CR 2075 in PCT. 1
• Consideration of approving to change part of NW CR 1060 to Stardust Lane from Country Club Road to the Railroad Tracks in PCT 1
• Consideration to approve closing 315 feet of SE CR 2220 in PCT. 3
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT 1 Road & Bridge without a Purchase Order on October 24, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 3 Road & Bridge without a Purchase Order on October 24, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Sheriff Office without a Purchase Order on October 24, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 4 JP without a Purchase Order on October 24, 2022
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.071(2) to confer regarding matters, which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.071(2) to confer regarding matters, which are privileged pursuant to the attorney client privilege
