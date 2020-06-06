A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Public Hearing for creation of Armadillo Solar Center LLC Reinvestment Zone 20-101
• Consideration of approving Zone 20-101 between Navarro County and Armadillo Solar Center LLC
• Consider approving an order to create and designate the Reinvestment Zone 20-101
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for May 2020 from Mike Dowd
• Consideration to approve contract with Otis Elevator for the annual QEI State Inspection for the Navarro County Jail elevator
• Consideration of approving lease agreement with Document Solutions for one Xerox printer for the Navarro County Sheriff's Department
• Consideration of approving to pay C&L Equipment LLC for purchase of trailer for Pct. 1 without a purchase order on June 8, 2020
• Consideration of approving a resolution authorizing and agreeing to the terms of acceptance for the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) Cares Act Sub Grant to Navarro County
• Consideration of approving Retainer Agreement with Allison Bass & Magee LLP for the TxDOT CTIF 2020 Grant
• Consideration of approving minute order for CTIF Grant application
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
