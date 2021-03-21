A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Texas Association of Counties to present award to Lorie Stovall, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
• Corsicana Chamber of Commerce to present a Chamber Ambassador award to Lorie Stovall, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
• Consideration of approving sale of fireworks for San Jacinto Day, April 21, 2021
• Consideration of declaring the Navarro County Sheriff Department Unit # 2580 metal transport cage and equipment as salvage (see attached list)
• Consideration of declaring the Navarro County JP 2 and JP 4 printers as salvage (see attached list)
• Consideration of approving a Final Plat of Holloway Farms 2, for Roy Veldman
• Consideration of approving contract with Lenovo Financial Services for computers in the Navarro County Juvenile Probation
• Consideration of approving the Notice of Election for May 1, 2021 U.S. Congressional District Special Election
• Consideration to appoint Allie Thompson as Central Counting Station Manager and Dan Teed a Tabulation Supervisor
