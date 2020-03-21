A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 23 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Due to statewide restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, a phone will be provided outside the Courtroom for the public to listen to the meeting. A sign in sheet will also be provided, and those wishing to address the court will be called in one at a time to do so. Group size will be limited to 10 people inside and outside of the courtroom.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving Commissioner Court Order relative to Coronavirus (COVID-19) regarding personnel issues.
• Consideration of approving Continuity of Operations Plan for Navarro County.
• Consideration of approving Disaster Declaration and Order for COVID-19.
• Consideration of approving sale of fireworks for San Jacinto Day, April 21, 2020.
• Consideration to approve proposal for ADA ramp at Juvenile Probation Building.
• Consideration to accept the Landscape proposal for Navarro County Courthouse.
• Consideration of approving TAC Health and Employee Benefits Pool ACA Reporting and Tracking Service.
• Consideration to approve the boundary changes for the Angus VFD.
• Consideration to approve the NetMotion three year premium maintenance contract for the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.
• Consideration of approving an application for a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to SF-2 base zoning with variance to lot widths, for Texas Land & Lakes, LLC.
• Consideration of approving an application to drill an oil and/or gas well within the Navarro County Lakeshore Area Zoning District for Mud Creek Operating, LLC.
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Holloway Farms Subdivision for Roy Veldman.
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Kerens Meadows for Mark Mullin.
• Consideration of approving a re-plat of The Plantation, Phase II, Tract 54-A & 54-B for Roque Flores.
— From Staff Reports
