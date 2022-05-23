Navarro County Commissioners approved a rental agreement for the I.O.O.F. Event Center, which the county uses to conduct jury selection.
The county agreed to pay $1,462 per day for the space at the meeting May 23. However, County Judge H.M. Davenport said the county has to find another solution.
“With all of the courts humming post-COVID, we don’t have a space large enough to select juries,” he said.
Commissioners approved the posting of closing 315 feet of SE CR 2220 in Pct. 3. The closure was requested by lakeside property owners due to loitering and littering issues.
Chatfield Water Supply’s request to cross NE CR 2075 and NE CR 0200 in Pct. 1, as well as NE CR 2160 Pct. 2, for standard road bores, was granted.
Commissioners approved the Everbridge Renewal Contract for Navarro County OEM for the period of Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore suggested everyone sign up for the alerts which broadcast weather conditions and other pertinent information.
Commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban, but reminded residents to tend to all fires and be mindful of conditions, as they can change quickly.
A final plat of Barons Corner for Land Baron LLC. was approved in Pct. 2. The tract is approximately 29 acres in size. The developer, Chris Acker, plans split it into 21 lots which will have deed restrictions. The project meets all state and local regulations
Commissioners approved the County Auditors and Grant Works request to go out for bids and/or proposals for Digitizing Historical Records, Mobile Emergency Command Unit, and Sheriff Patrol Vehicles.
A Xerox Lease Agreement for the IT/VA was approved. The new lease will reduce costs to $68 per month.
Commissioners approved a lease agreement for Document Solutions Printer for the Tax Assessor’s office. Tax Assessor Collector Mike Dowd, requested two new printers for his office.
A purchase request for Texoma HIDTA with Renegade Furniture Group for $26,413.
Commissioners approved several modifications to Texoma HIDTA grants at Monday’s meeting.
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. In exchange, for the routine bookkeeping Texoma HIDTA pays the county a fee.
Commissioners also approved an application for Texoma HIDTA for Federal Assistance SF-424 for 2022.
A bid from Ennis Roofing for repairs on Adult Probation/Annex 3 Building, was approved. The cost is less than or equal to $50,000, meaning the project doesn’t require going out for bids.
Commissioners approved a resolution to send an engagement letter for Financial Audit services by Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP for the Fiscal Year 2021
Commissioners approved paying bills without purchase orders for Pct. 3, the County Judge, the Historical Society and the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office without Purchase Orders.
The consent agenda was approved before the meeting was adjourned.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
