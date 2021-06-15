Navarro County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation declaring June Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, during its regular meeting June 14.
Members of the Navarro County Adult Protective Services in Texas staff were also recognized. Navarro County APS investigated 181 intakes in 2020, with 133 of those cases of elder or disabled abuse, neglect and or exploitation, confirmed. Statewide there were more than 117,000 cases reported, during the same period with more than 86,000 cases confirmed.
It’s believed that these issues are underreported. Anyone who suspects elder or disabled abuse is occurring is encouraged to call 1-800-252-5400.
Commissioners approved a resolution to select a list of Navarro County public to serve on a salary grievance committee. The committee is routine according to Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant.
No action was taken on the county’s burn ban. Residents are encouraged to remain aware of the wind and burn with caution and attend any fires.
Commissioners approved the May Tax Collections report as presented by the Navarro County Tax Accessor and Collector, Mike Dowd. The county collected over $24.4 million in May, which is an increase over May, 2020, by $1,262,799 or .75% ahead of last year. The County has a tax collection rate of 95.41% at this time.
Chatfield Water Supply Corp. was granted permission to Cross SE. CR 1040 in Pct. 2 for a standard road bore.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jim Hall from Barry spoke in favor of the Corsicana EMS.
“If there’s anything I can do the city can do or the County can do to save Corsicana EMS I think it needs to be done,” Hall said.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant attempted to clear up a possible misconception about the county’s stance regarding EMS.
“At no point were the commissioners ever asked if we wanted to stay with the ambulance service we have now or go with a private company,” he said. “The question that was put in front of us was to choose which private company we wanted to go with.”
Commissioners approved the consent agenda, before entering into Executive Session, where no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
