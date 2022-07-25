Navarro County Commissioners voted to amend the PACE program report, and extend the county’s contract with the Texas PACE Authority for an additional five years. The PACE, or Property Assessed Clean Energy program, is a tool to incentivize Texas’ business property owners to perform upgrades that are environmentally beneficial to its facility infrastructure with little or no capital outlay.
Charlene Heydinger with the Texas PACE Authority updated Commissioners and highlighted continued educational opportunities and program successes. Navarro County was one of the first counties to participate in the PACE Program. The Liebe Athletic Lettering Company project created 60 permanent jobs here accounting for a portion of the $226 million investment in PACE commercial and non profit properties.
No action was taken on the county’s burn ban, Monday, leaving in place the disaster declaration which prohibits all outdoor burning, including any done inside a container with a screen.
Commissioners approved an agenda item regarding the potential appointment of Connie Hickman as visiting Judge for the Navarro County Justice of the Peace Offices. Other JPs spoke in favor of the motion adding that Hickman would be able to complete cases that she began before retiring and fill-in as needed for absences
Hickman retired from the Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace position June 15, after serving the county for nearly 40 years.
A motion considering a final re-plat of The Plantation, Phase 1, Lots 5R-1 & 5R-2, was tabled in Pct. 1, for Silvestre Espinoza Commissioner Grant was absent. The issue is expected to be reconsidered at a future meeting.
Commissioners approved a final re-plat of Ambar Estates for Landco Investments, INC. Located in Pct. 2 the planned subdivision meets all state and local regulations.
A final re-plat of Shelton Addition for NDV Land Company LP was approved. The project meets all regulations including deed restrictions.
A final re-plat of the Lopez Addition in Pct.4 was tabled due to the absence of Commissioner Olsen.
Commissioners declared 121 Fluorescent Light Fixtures salvage for the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a 2010 Ford Pickup, a 1991 Mack Tractor and 1992 Trailer as salvage for PCT 1.
A request by Atmos Energy to cross SE CR 0090 PCT. 2, for a standard road bore was approved.
Chatfield Water Supply’s request to cross NE CR 3140 in PCT 2 for a standard road bore was approved.
A Utility Easement for Community Water Company on SW CR 3010 in PCT 4 was granted.
Consideration of approving A Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA was approved for DA Network Services LLC for $97,290.30
Consideration of approving Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA with Sterling Computers Corp. for $130,999.48
A Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA was approved for Furniture Solutions Now LTD. for $473,529.62
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation.
Commissioners approved motions to pay bills without purchase orders for the Sheriff’s and Elections Office as well as Pct.’s 1 and 3.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda then adjourned into an Executive Session where no action was taken.
A budget session was scheduled after the meeting as Commissioners work to finalize the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. Adoption of the budget is expected later this summer.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.