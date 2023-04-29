Navarro County Commissioners heard several updates about the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service also reported on the 4-H Showcase. Several Navarro County 4-H members showed off the ribbons and plaques they brought home from various competitions around the state. Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore offered great kudos to the kids and their families.
“These kids did a great job, but taking care of the animals is a family affair,” he said.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to burn with caution, be mindful of conditions and tend to all fires if they choose to burn.
A revised Business Service Order between Vyve Broadband and Navarro County was approved. Discussions concerning conflicts between the communications systems in the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and Office and the Emergency Management were addressed. Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said he was satisfied with the new system.
A Jury Management Agreement with Tyler Technologies for the Navarro County Court System, was approved. This system is currently in use in more than 40 counties in the state and it is hoped the program will streamline the process of updating potential jurors, and the selection process. Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport called the program a significant upgrade of the current 16-year-old system.
A Resolution and Tax Abatement for Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District, was approved. The CDRD five-year Tax Freeze was requested by Governor’s View LLC. and pertains to 213 E. Fourth Ave. The item has been approved by the Corsicana City Council.
Commissioners declared several items as surplus for the District Attorney’s Office.
A final plat of Tupelo Acre for was approved for Norman & Addison Lay, in Pct. 1. The spitting of 30 acres into 12 lots have deed restrictions and meets all state and local requirements.
Commissioners approved a final plat of K.B. Acres for Kay Bunmungmee in Pct. 1.
A request in Pct. 1 for a final plat of Grace Prairie for Richland Creek Cattle Company Inc. was granted.
Commissioners approved a final plat of The Village at Pine Tree Valley for Esthela Hernandez. The item had been previously tabled, Hernandez agreed to requests to adopt deed restrictions.
A final plat of Baron’s Grove Addition in Pct. 2, for Land Baron LLC. was approved.
A requested re-plat of for Schoeder Land Group, LLC. in Pct. 3was approved.
A re-plat of Double R, Phase 2, Lot 193 for Nelly Ventura was approved.
Requests by MEN Water Supply Corporation to cross SE CR 2240 and SE CR 2260, in PCT. 3 for road bores were approved.
Commissioners tabled an item pertaining to demolition bids from the Construction Project Manager.
Commissioners approved a renewal agreement with Pitney Bowes for Courthouse postage meter.
A lease agreement for Document Solutions Printer for the CID/Sheriff Department
Commissioners approved a Xerox Lease Agreement for Elections Office.
Commissioners approved a Modification 3 to Grant # G22NT0001A to be decreased to $3,005,983.00 for Texoma HIDTA.
Consideration of approving to pay bills for the District Attorney’s and Elections Office without Purchase Order was approved on April 24, 2023.
The Landscape proposal for Navarro County Courthouse was approved.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session.
No action resulted from that session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
