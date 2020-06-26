Navarro County Commissioners chose not to impose a burn ban Monday, June 22 as the county looks forward to more rain throughout the week. The court continues to urge caution as the rainy season comes to a close and summer temperatures rise.
Commissioners granted a request from Sheriff Elmer Tanner to declare firearms, gun parts, and ammunition as surplus. The equipment will be traded to GT Distributors or credit on future purchases.
Also approved for NCSO was a budget amendment allowing for the transfer of $12,364 from the department's electronics fund to the operating equipment fund.
“This is simply a transfer of funds from one account to another,” Tanner said.
“It looks like – based on where we are in the budget year – that we have an appropriate amount of money in the Electronics Fund and we're going to be a little short in the Operating Equipment.”
Commissioner Pct. 3, Eddie Moore, received the court's approval to close half a mile of SE CR 2230 and 960 ft. of SW CR 0080 as requested by property owners.
Previously, Moore was granted approval to post the county's intent to close the areas, which met with no objections from the public.
In other business, the court voted unanimously to approve the county's Group Health Plan, as well as Commissioners' annual road reports.
As financial trustee of regional funds for Texoma HIDTA, a federal program providing assistance to law enforcement agencies in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions, the court approved declaring electronic equipment as surplus for disposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.