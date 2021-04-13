Navarro County Commissioners voted to retain the Beckham Group, a business litigation law firm based out of Dallas, to represent the county at no cost in a multi-party lawsuit, which includes several counties which will be affected by the proposed High Speed Rail project.
The lawsuit will take aim at the Federal Department of Transportation and the Federal Railway Administration, in connection with the environmental impact study associated with the High-Speed Rail Project.
By approving this resolution, County Commissioners are also authorizing the filing of the litigation.
Commissioners also voted to accept a $10,000 donation from the Navarro County 100 Club, on behalf of the County Sheriff’s Office. The money will be used to train and equip the tactical team, said Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner.
“There is a good reason for the County 100 club and the county to continue to have confidence in what you all do, and we appreciate it,” Commissioner James Olsen said.
Commissioners also approved the March tax collection report, presented by Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector, Mike Dowd. The county is $1.1 million ahead of last year’s collections compared to last year at this time, with a 93 % tax collection rate.
The commissioners also approved historic downtown reinvestment tax credits for 2020. The county’s tax credit portion totals $19,459. Twenty-seven applications were received and reviewed.
A 2013 Chevy Tahoe was declared surplus while a transport cage and other items were approved as salvage for the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioners voted to authorize a DJI Inspire 1 Drone and accessories to be traded to Fly High USA. The Sheriff’s Office will receive credit for the trade towards future purchases.
Commissioners approved the commissary proposal for the Navarro County Jail. Sheriff Tanner recommended that the county select Lone Star Commissary, the option that was chosen will allow commissary items to be sold to inmates at a lower cost.
“We’re not in this to make money nor do we want to put hardship on the inmates,” Tanner said.
A list of two supplemental and alternative judges for the May 1, 2021 uniform and special elections were approved.
The county approved moving forward with an engagement letter for Dec. 2020 OPEB valuation and GASB-75 valuation reports ending 2021 and 2022. The Other Post-Employment Benefits and valuations reports are related to state required financial reporting of financial positions
A contract with Lenovo Financial Services was approved for computers in the Navarro County office of Juvenile Probation
The lease will run for 36 months and includes both hardware and software upgrades for $376 a month for a total of $11,768.
A correction to the final plat was approved for Hollow Farms 2 at NW. CR. 0070 and FM 3383 for Roy Veldman. The owner requested the change to combine two lots on the property located near Emhouse at NW CR 0070 and FM 3383.
The proposed subdivision meets all state and local requirements and one private drive will be funded by residents or the developer. A request was also made for the county to consider taking over the drive at a later time was not approved at Monday’s meeting.
A zoning district change from residential to commercial near Richland Chambers Lake for Greatwood Development Kim Tucker, located at in Pct. 2, was tabled. The item is expected to be taken up again at a future meeting.
A final plat of Diamond Point for Texas Land and Lakes was approved for Marcus Smith. The proposed 110 lot subdivision is located in Pct. 2
A final plat of Long Addition, located in Pct 3 was approved for Lloyd Long.
A final re-plat of tract 5-A of Beasley Farm, was approved for Robert Randle. The property owner sought court approval to split his lot in to two sections.
Commissioners also tabled action on a permit allowing Jose Recinos to store vehicles at an auto wrecking salvage yard proposed to be located on Business 45. The 13-acre tract will have an 8-foot solid fence.
No action was taken on the burn ban, but residents are encouraged to burn with caution and attend all fires.
The consent agenda was also approved before commissioners adjourned into Executive Session where no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
