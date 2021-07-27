Commissioners approved several zoning changes from Agricultural to Industrial at their July 26 regular meeting. The designations were granted at the request of Fence Post Solar LLC, and several property owners South of Powell near FM 1393.
The project will encompass 1,800 acres, and could mean a $190 million capital investment, as well as 150 jobs during the construction phase and six or seven jobs, if approved, once the renewable energy producer is fully operational. Kerens ISD would see an additional $2.3 million dollars in 2023 the extra revenue and the debt service or INS tax rate implications makes the project a win win, said one commenter speaking in zoning changes.
Several of the commissioners spoke in favor of private property rights, and agreed that the rezoning was a step they were willing to change the zoning designation at this time.
The project is expected to be fully operational in late 2022 or early 2023.
Commissioners honored the Navarro County Historical Commission with the 2020 Distinguished Service Award.
No action was taken on the burn ban, though residents are reminded to be mindful of conditions and always attend fires.
Commissioners approved a final re-plat of Country Brook Estates, Lots 1, 2 and 3 for Norma Marquez and Jorge Galvan, the re-plat meets all regulations.
A final re-plat of 105 Ranch, Lot 6 for Genaro Huitzacua was approved. The re-plat is for an 18- acre tract and requires no changes to the road.
A final re-plat of Retreat Ranchettes, Phase II, Lot 5 for Eliseo Benavides was approved.
Commissioners approved a final plat of Frost Acres subdivision for Singing
Properties.
A final plat of Simi Farms subdivision for Silma Investments, LLC. was approved.
A utility Easement for Navarro County Cooperative, INC. on SE CR 4210 in Pct. 2 was approved. The item required to bring electric access to a building was tabled at a previous meeting.
Chatfield Water Supply was granted the authority to cross NE CR 3040, Pct. 2, for a standard road bore.
Commissioners authorized County Auditor to go out for annual bids for Fiscal Year 2022.
A modification to a Texoma HIDTA Grant # G20NT0001A was approved. The grant was
decreased to $3,426,717.00.
Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector w Mike Dowd, Tax Assessor Collector to calculate no-new-revenue tax rate and voter-approval Tax rate per in accordance with Texas Tax code 26.04. This is a standard but procedural change due to language contained in Senate Bill Two that was passed by the Texas Legislature.
An interlocal agreement between North Central Texas Emergency Communications District and Navarro County for Regional 9-1-1, was approved.
Commissioners postponed action on an agenda item regarding the poll-books contract for the Navarro County Elections Office, “more information was necessary from vendors before action could be taken,” said Elections Administrator Allie Thomas.
Commissioners approved the request to increase the monthly operating fund from $3,000 to $6000 effective August 1, 2021 for Flood Control, Commissioners specified that the change is routine.
Commissioners approved a series of resolutions between Navarro County and TX Dot for; a Resolution between Navarro County and TX Dot for a Replacement Bridge on NW CR 2250 at Rush Creek Tributary, a Replacement Bridge on NW CR 1410 at Mill Creek, a Replacement Bridge on SW CR 3110 at Rush Creek, a replacement Bridge on SW CR 2305 at Pin Oak Creek
Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen said that the County is getting the work done only having to provide $14,000 in Pct 4 work instead of the usual matching funds arrangement.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session, where no action was reported as of press time.
A budget session was scheduled after Monday’s meeting, and again at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29.
