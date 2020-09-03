Navarro County remains under a flash flood watch Thursday as the area continues to experience heavy rainfall.
According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rain and localized flooding are expected to continue through the afternoon.
Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop across Central and Southeast Texas overnight into the early morning hours.
“We already have some roads being impacted throughout Navarro County due to high water,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated. “As the rain continues to fall, please remember to turn around, don’t drown.”
Tanner stressed the importance of not driving into high water, reminding drivers that it only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car; two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.
“It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters,” he stated.
The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management reported Wednesday that certain areas of the county had already received between three to seven inches of rainfall in a 12-hour period.
Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. Many of the deaths occur in vehicles swept downstream.
The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters, underestimating the force and power of water. A mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult.
“Of these drownings, many are preventable, but too many people continue to drive around the barriers or do not heed the warnings that the road is flooded,” Tanner stated. “Remember, turn around, don't drown.”
Drivers are urged to use caution and heed posted warnings as county crews continue to assess road conditions throughout the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.