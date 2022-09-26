Navarro County Commissioners opened bids for the 2022-2023 budget year during the Sept. 26 meeting. Bids for road and base materials, fuel, auto parts, culverts and hauling were read aloud and Commissioners accepted all bids contingent on final bid tab presentations at the next meeting.
A request by NEXTLINK to cross SE CR 3240 and SE CR 3245 in Pct. 2 was approved. The company was also granted an easement for utility plans to place fiber for internet connection.
A resolution and a five-year financial lease agreement with Government Capital and Pct. 3 for two motor graders was approved.
A purchase request for Texoma HIDTA, was approved, with Dell Computer for $32,353.92. The county receives a stipend while acting as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation.
Commissioners approved resolutions to pay bills for Pct. 3, Indigent Defense and Flood Control without purchase orders and took no action on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to be mindful of weather conditions and tend to all fires.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Commissioners were asked to consider changing the meeting time to the evening so that more residents could attend.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
