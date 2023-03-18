During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court, a resident of Pellham asked what could be done to assist Emergency Medical Services to find addresses in rural areas more quickly. “GPS systems don’t always work,” she said.
County Judge H.M. Davenport indicated he would look into the issue further and see what could be done. Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore added that some Volunteer Fire Departments have hosted fundraisers in order to provide reflective numbers on homes in order to decrease response times in emergency situations.
A proclamation to declare the month of April “Child Abuse Prevention Month” was approved.
The reelections of Terry Jacobson and Stuart Schoppert to the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission were approved.
The February Tax Collection Report was approved. Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector Mike Dowd reported that the county has brought in approximately $ 25.3 million so far this year. Money collections are ahead of last year at this time, although the percentage of taxes collected is 1.36% behind February of 2022.
Commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban. Residents are reminded to burn safely, tend to all fires and be mindful of conditions when they burn.
A zoning District Change from Agricultural to SF-1 with lot width and depth variance on a 68.966-acres tract, Parcel 42418 for Triangle Shores, LLC, was approved.
A final plat of Triangle Shores for Triangle Shores, LLC was approved.
Consideration of approving a final plat of Tupelo Acres for Norman & Addison Lay was tabled. Commissioners requested further information about the item may which may be addressed at a future meeting.
A final plat of The Village at Pine Tree Valley for Esthela Hernandez, was tabled. The issue was tabled previously because Commissioners had questions regarding a lack of deed restrictions.
A final plat of K.B. Acres for Kay Bunmungmee was tabled. The owners were encouraged to have deed restrictions.
Commissioners approved the renewal for a NetMotion Subscription Base License agreement for Mobile IQ in the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office.
The Auditor’s Office was authorized to go out for bids for PCT 3 to resurface SE CR 2350.
Consideration of approving the 1st amendment to 2023 memorandum of the agreement for professional services of Texoma HIDTA and Steve Toth, DBA Spartan Tactical Consulting LLC.
Consideration of approving application for Texoma HIDTA for Federal Assistance SF-424 for 2023
Approval was granted for the Award letter for Federal Assistance on behalf Texoma HIDTA for Grant number G23NT0001A in the amount of $3,540,438.00
An agreement between Navarro County and Will Mekatron Jones, DBA Mekatron Media Group LLC, was approved.
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. In exchange, the County receives a stipend for overseeing and administering this work in Commissioner’s Court on the Federal Grant program.
A Resolution and Financial Lease Agreement with Government Capital and PCT 1 was tabled for 2023 John Deere Motor Grader.
A Xerox Leasing Agreement was approved for the Sheriff’s CID Office.
A request to pay bills for NCSO, the Jail and Courthouse without Purchase Orders was approved on March 13, 2023.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.