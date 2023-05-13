Commissioners on Monday proclaimed the Month of June Elder Abuse and Prevention Month.
Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport said there were 138 cases of abuse, neglect or exploitation of elderly or disabled Texans investigated in Navarro County in 2022.
“Elder and disabled abuse is often under-reported, and happens to men and women across socioeconomic circumstance,” said Davenport.
Todd Kisel, A Risk Management Consultant. with the Texas Association of Counties, presented Commissioners Court with the 2022 Safety Achievement Award, recognizing the county’s commitment to communication and implementing an accident prevention plan.
“Safety is about awareness, chatter, and holding each other accountable,” said Kisel.
TAC provides the county several types of insurance, including workman’s compensation insurance and various types of liability insurance. Navarro County is one of 25 counties in the state to be recognized with this award.
The April Tax Collection Report was accepted. So far during the year the county has brought in approximately $26.3 million in revenue which is slightly more than last year at this time, and has collected 93.81% of taxes, which is slightly less than last year at this time.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to be mindful of conditions, tend to all fires and burn with caution.
A proposal from For the Record was approved following a request from Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport. The device will act as a court reporter. Judge Davenport, said that he has looked at two systems, which requires one person to run it and will be able to print a court transcript upon request, at half the price.
A Plat application for Victon Enterprises on SW CR 1006 in PCT. 4 was approved. The owner would like to sell a portion of the property to his neighbor allowing for the placement of a storage building. The plat meets all state regulations.
Commissioners approved monthly lease agreements for two storage units with My Garage Self Storage for Navarro County Clerk’s office, along with other monthly lease agreements for separate storage units for the District Clerk’s and Navarro County Tax Office.
Combined the leases for the space will cost $1,685 monthly or $20,220 annually. The state requires perpetual record preservation. Funds for digitizing have been allocated, but that process takes time according to Navarro County Clerk Sherri Dowd.
Commissioners approved a demolition bid from Dallas Demolition and an asbestos abatement bid from Fast Solutions for the Navarro County Construction Projects Manager.
A Resolution between Navarro County and TX Dot for a Replacement Bridge on SE CR 4250 at Alligator Creek, was approved.
The bridge will be replaced at no cost to the county.
A motion to approve requests to pay bills for the Courthouse and Sherriff’s Office without Purchase Orders was approved on May 8, 2023.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
