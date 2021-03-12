Navarro County Commissioners approved reappointments to the Navarro County Historical Commission at the March 8 meeting. Members of the Texas Historical Commission honored the county's Commission with a 2019 Distinguished Service Award.
Les Cotten, Preston Bonner, Steven R. Farris, Kit Herrington, Faith Holt, Bruce McManus, and Margaret Thomas will join Chairwoman Dr. Mary Jane McReynolds for the 2021-2022 term.
The group was thanked for their efforts in the community by the commissioners and Judge H.M. Davenport.
Commissioners approved the tax collection report for February. The county has collected approximately $22.6 million in taxes so far this year, an increase over last year’s mark of approximately $22.2 million.
The county is behind 2.58% compared to the same time last year. Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector, Mike Dowd, attributed the difference to property tax protests and collection data being reported on different days than last year.
No action was taken on the burn ban, but residents are encouraged to burn with caution and attend all fires.
The order to call for a Special Election scheduled for May 1, 2021 was approved.
Commissioners approved the Treasurer’s Office to seek proposals for the Depository Contract.
Commissioners agreed to accept proposals for the Navarro County Jail commissary contract.
Several computers were declared as salvage for the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office. The hard drives are wiped clean, and they will be picked up for free
A lease for a Xerox machine was approved for the Auditor’s office. The new lease will save $859.00 annually over the prior agreement.
Commissioners accepted the award letter on behalf of Texoma HIDTA Grant number G21NT0001A in the amount of $3,279,908.00
The consent agenda also approved before the meeting was adjourned into Executive Session. No action was reported at the time of publication.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.