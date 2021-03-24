Navarro County Commissioners recognized Lorie Stovall, county extension agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, who received a Volunteer of the Year award from the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, during its meeting March 22.
“When it’s time to connect to the community, and have that community tie in, Lorie is our gal,” said Deborah Cooper, Chamber President & CEO.
Stovall, a county extension agent concentrating family and consumer science with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, was also presented an award from the Texas Association of Counties.
Commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban. Residents are reminded to burn with caution and to attend to any burning.
The sale of fireworks for San Jacinto Day on April 21 was approved. The order is contingent on drought conditions in the county.
Several equipment items including a metal transport cage was declared as salvage for the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioners also declared printers as salvage for the Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 and 4 offices.
A contract with Lenovo Financial Services was approved for computers in the Navarro County office of Juvenile Probation
The lease will run for 36 months and includes both hardware and software upgrades for $376 a month for a total of $11,768.
A final plat was approved for Hollow Farms 2 located near Emhouse at NW. CR. 0070 and FM 3383 for Roy Veldman. The proposed subdivision meets all state and local requirements and one private drive will be funded by residents or the developer.
Commissioners also approved the appointment of Allie Thomas, Navarro County Assistant Elections Administrator, as the central counting station manager. Dan Teed, Navarro County Elections Administrator, was also appointed as tabulation supervisor, for the May 1 uniform election. The final day to register to vote in the election is April 1.
Commissioners also approved the notice of election for May 1 for the Special Congressional Election necessary after the death of former Congressman Ron Wright who passed in February.
A total of 23 including Democrats, Republicans an Independent and a Libertarian candidate filled for the jungle primary.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
