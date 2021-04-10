Like many areas, Navarro County has reported a marked decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations and deaths. A 16-day cumulative update from March 16 through 31 recorded 16 new cases and eight more deaths; two more cases were confirmed April 5.
Since the pandemic was declared last year, the county has reported 3,423 confirmed cases and 154 related deaths.
As of March 31, the hospitalization rate was 3.44% for Trauma Service Area E, as calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Navarro Regional Hospital Capacity with Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 was 6.67%.
Since it opened in January, the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department's Vaccine Hub at the I.O.O.F. Event Center has given vaccinations to thousands of recipients.
Due to a rapid decline in local registrations, and with more than 23% of the county's eligible population 16 and older and 51% of those 65 and older now fully vaccinated, the hub has begun began the process of closing.
No additional first doses will be provided at this clinic, but those who have received a first dose will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the I.O.O.F. Event Center.
Second dose clinics will continue April 15, 22, 29, and May 6.
If you received a first dose and are due for a second and have not been contacted, please reach out to the call center at 903-875-3977 or stop by the Vaccine Clinic at 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those dates.
Several local pharmacies are receiving weekly allotments of vaccines. Contact your pharmacy directly to sign up to receive one.
DSHS also launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity and some local health departments.
As of April 8, more than 8 million Texans have received at least one dose, and more than 5 million are now fully vaccinated.
According to DSHS April 2, among Texas seniors, more than two-thirds have received at least one dose, and nearly half are now fully vaccinated. More than one-third of all Texans at least 16 years old have gotten a shot and nearly one in five are fully vaccinated.
Since vaccinations began in December, the United States has given around 175 million COVID-19 vaccines with more than 66 million people now fully vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, researchers are still learning how the vaccines protect people from variants.
A new CDC study shows that these vaccines are effective at preventing infections and serious illness. Once fully vaccinated, a person’s risk of infection is reduced by up to 90%.
Until most of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, consistent use of public health prevention strategies, like wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing, and vaccination, will help to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Even if you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC recommends you keep taking these everyday precautions in public places.
