Navarro County Commissioners held their regular meeting in the County Court at Law Courtroom inside the Navarro County Courthouse Monday, Dec. 13 in order to accommodate members of the public who wanted to speak about proposed tax abatements and road agreements associated with three renewable energy projects hoping to locate in Navarro County.
Following a lengthy discussion, the tax abatements and associated road bond agreements were tabled by Commissioners until January.
The proposed Limestone Wind Project would be located near Dawson, encompass nearly 34,000 acres in Navarro County.
The proposed Goodalta Power Center project includes a 4,158-acre reinvestment zone. Among the terms of the proposed abatement included a 50% tax abatement for the 10 years of the agreement including a pilot payment to Kerens ISD.
The Fence Post Solar Project is expected to encompass 1,800 acres, and could mean a $190 million capital investment, as well as 150 jobs during the construction phase, of the project. Kerens ISD would see an additional $2.3 million dollars in 2023 from the extra revenue, and larger tax base.
County Judge H.M. Davenport allowed residents time to express their opinions to county commissioners. Some voiced approval of the projects which are projected to bring a combined $487 million in capital investment to the county. In addition to pilot payments which are revenue streams independent of state funding, the districts can avail themselves of the 313-tax incentive which allows for complete collection of the debt service or INS tax rate while the entity is able to abate all or part of the maintenance and operating tax for the life of the agreement.
The Superintendents for both Dawson and Kerens ISD both spoke in favor of the projects.
Many in attendance said that the solar and wind project proprietors shouldn’t be offered a tax abatement to locate in Navarro County, because they can’t sustain a large number of good paying jobs, after the construction phase and would decrease the value and aesthetic of the land.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director, John Boswell said in an interview following Monday’s meeting that the connection between job requirements and tax abatements are often waved in the case of renewable energy projects.
On the subject of tax abatements, he said
“Economic developers would rather not offer tax abatements, but they have become part of what companies look for when deciding on a location.” “They even out the playing field.”
“Tax abatements do not mean there aren’t taxes collected from a business only that a portion of the taxes are delayed for a period of time,” said Boswell.
“If any one of these companies don’t live up to their agreement we can go back and get the taxes owed.”
“These projects will raise the tax base within the county an in effect lower the tax burden on all Navarro County residents, he said.”
Other items acted on at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Commissioner’s court included no action on the burn ban, though commissioners reminded residents to burn with caution, and to be mindful of conditions
Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Non-Consent towing Services Rotation agreement was approved.
Commissioners also declared four Sheriff’s vehicles as surplus.
A final plat of Kerens Countryside Acres for Czirr Funding Group INC was approved in Pct. 2.
A final plat of Harman Ranchettes Subdivision for Brian Harman was approved.
Commissioners approved November’s Tax Collection report.
Commissioners also tabled a resolution between Navarro County and the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council.
The 4-H Food Show Program, Family Community Health Program, was also recognized during Monday’s meeting.
A new price list from Rattler Rock Inc. was approved.
Commissioners approved a modification 3 to Grant # G21NT0001A for Texoma HIDTA
A standard road bore was approved for Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 3140 in PCT. 2
An unbudgeted Revenue from the sale of County Property was approved.
Gatekeeper Software for Computer Security was approved. The software will increase cyber security, and encryption capabilities.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
