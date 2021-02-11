TexasSpeaks survey is being conducted in Navarro County and across the state to allow Texans to provide their input on the assets and issues in their communities.
The local branch of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a rich history of providing educational programs that address the most critical issues in our county, and invites your participation in the TexasSpeaks process.
To participate in the 10-minute survey, visit tx.ag/texasspeaks by March 1.
The Extension Service highly values the opinions shared through the TexasSpeaks community assessment.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. It reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs and to extend the latest research to the people of Texas.
Some of the major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts; conserving water use in homes, landscapes, and production agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention and management.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Navarro County Extension office at (903-654-3075) or email Lorie Stovall at lorie.stovall@ag.tamu.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.