Navarro County Commissioners recognized Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen during his final meeting Thursday.
Olsen, who has represented precinct 4 since 2007, called his time on the Commissioners Court “both an honor and a privilege.”
Olsen reflected on his years in office and said his top priority was always the safety of residents during extreme weather.
“There were three FEMA Emergencies during my tenure so those stick out,” he said.
He also wanted more residents to understand how hard the county works to maintain balance during budget and tax time.
“The state puts us in a difficult position,” he said. “Of course, we’d love to see everyone’s taxes go down but we have a responsibility to maintain the services for residents.”
Olsen said he will always care for the people of Navarro County.
Olsen decided not to seek reelection in October 2021. Seven candidates faced off in a primary. David Brewer, a former school administrator at Blooming Grove ISD, winning a May 2021 runoff election.
Commissioners also recognized the 4-H Food Show Program, Family Community Health Program.
Lorie Stovall, county extension agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and other presenters updated the groups on several programs including Navarro County 4-H students who competed at County and District competitions.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to burn with caution and tend to all fires while burning.
The bonds of elected and appointed officials from the November, 2022 election were approved.
Gail Smith and Jeff Stapleton were reappointed as Commissioners for Emergency Service District 1. Each will serve another two-year term. Stapleton was sworn in by County Judge H.M. Davenport, Monday, Smith will be sworn in at a future meeting.
Commissioners approved several agenda items pertaining to Texoma HIDA including the 2023 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Steve Toth. (DBA Spartan Tactical Consulting, LLC). They also approved an Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Damien Givens (DBA 3M Enterprise Solutions LLC).
The Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and John Wells (DBA Hickory Springs Consulting, LLC), and a memorandum of agreement between the Texoma HIDTA, and Lance Sumpter, Sumpter Services, LLC
The first amendment to 2022 memorandum of the agreement for professional services of TEXOMA HIDTA and Raymond Brown. The sixth Amendment Renewal Contract between TEXOMA HIDTA and The Kace Company, LLC (formerly the MVM, INC.).
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation.
Commissioners accepted the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
