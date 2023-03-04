Navarro County Commissioners authorized Navarro County Construction Manager, Travis Dempsey, to go out for bids on demolition projects during the meeting Monday. These projects will provide additional parking for county vehicles.
Commissioners also approved the racial profiling reports for each of the four Constables. This action is often a formality because Navarro County Constables rarely participate in traffic stops. Earlier this month Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner reported that no incidents of racial profiling were reported to his office in 2022.
No action was taken on the Navarro County burn ban. Residents are reminded to use caution, be mindful of conditions and tend to all fires, when deciding to burn.
A re-plat of Bonham Rice 2, Lots 25-R1 & 25-R2 was approved in Pct. 1 for Ivan Cantu & Melissa Remigio. The re-plat meets all regulations.
Commissioners approved a re-plat of The Plantation, Phase 2, Tracts 68-A through 68-D for Nidia Hernandez. The re-plat will be on a private drive and meets all local and state regulations.
Commissioners approved a request by Land Baron LLC for a final plat of Baron’s Flats Addition in Pct. 3.
A request on behalf of Esthela Hernandez for a final plat of The Village at Pine Tree Valley for was tabled. Commissioners indicated they would like to have more information and engage in further discussions pertaining to deed restrictions.
A request by Atmos Energy Corporation to cross NW CR 1210, for a standard road bore was approved.
Commissioners approved a motion to post the closing of 528 feet of NW CR 1345 in PCT. 4.
The consent agenda was also approved, before the meeting was adjourned.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
