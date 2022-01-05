Several Navarro County students recently received degrees during the 2021 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.
Among the graduates were Brint Bray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, of Blooming Grove; Madison Brown, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude; Catherine Crutcher, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Jenniffer Sosa, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice; Ryan Vadasy, Bachelor of Science, Homeland Security Studies, Cum Laude; and Eduardo Vaquera, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, of Corsicana.
