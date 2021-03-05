The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced Baylee Forbes of Frost has been listed on the Fall 2020 Provost’s Honor Roll; Addison Ray, Emily Reeves, and Sarah Tagg of Corsicana were named on the Dean’s Honor Roll for Fall 2020.
To be named to the Provost’s Honor Roll, a student must achieve a 3.85 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale; 609 students earned the distinction.
The Dean’s Honor Roll requires a 3.5 to 3.849 grade point average on a 4.0 scale; 678 students were listed.
