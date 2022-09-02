Navarro County Commissioners tabled a motion to adopt the proposed tax rate of $0.5173 per $100 of taxable valuation after incorrect information published in the county’s public notice caused confusion.
According to the notice, the 2021-2022 Navarro County General Fund Tax Rate of $0.4922 was compared to the 2022-2023 combined proposed tax rate of $0.5173. The combined proposed tax rate includes the county tax rate, a road and bridge tax, a tax for flood control and the debt service tax rate, whereas, the General Fund Tax rate includes only county tax rate only, which made it appear to be a tremendous tax hike.
According to Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd, the rate published was an error and took responsibility for the mistake during Monday’s meeting.
“I should have checked it again before I sent it out,” he said.
Five days’ notice is required before another meeting can be called to consider the 2022-2023 tax rate.
During a lengthy period of public comments, Corsicana City Councilman Chris Woolsey encouraged the court to communicate the correct tax rates to residents. Woolsey previously used the incorrect data to write a guest commentary published in the Aug. 27 edition of the Corsicana Daily Sun urging residents to attend the meeting to protest the perceived tax rate increase.
He and others asked the County to adopt the 2022-2023 No New Revenue Rate of $0.4955. The No New Revenue Rate was formerly known as the effective tax rate.
The meeting turned into an impromptu question and answer session where residents were able to ask about how their tax money is spent.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant pointed out that the majority of the county’s budget, 68%, is spent on the county jail and probation. The county also paid approximately $978,000 on court appointed attorneys. This is an expense that the county is required to fund for indigents.
Commissioners encouraged residents to protest their property tax bill with the Navarro County Appraisal District if they are unhappy with their property assessments.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner also answered questions. He said the Navarro County Jail is at or near capacity depending upon the day, but that he and his staff look for ways to save taxpayers money.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore said he regretted the error, but appreciated the back and forth nature of the meeting.
Moore related how much he gets to fix the roads in his precinct, a proposed $0.0875 per $100 of taxable valuation.
“A $1 million home owner pays approximately $250 for road repair,” he said.
Commissioners also passed the 2022-2023 budget, contingent upon adoption of the tax rate.
Commissioners also approved a request by the Sheriff’s Office to upgrade its internet speed.
An agenda item pertaining to an order from the District Court regarding the salaries of the County Auditor, Assistant County Auditors and the District Court Reporter was removed.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
