Navarro County Commissioners voted to reestablish the current policy guidelines and criteria pertaining to reinvestment zones and tax abatements during a regular meeting held Monday.
Commissioners clarified the motion is routine and does not mean the county favors offering tax abatements. The action simply allows the county to consider creating reinvestment zones or the option of offering tax abatements when either are advantageous to the county.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore said, “the purpose of tax abatements is to encourage companies to come to Navarro County, not reward them once they’ve come.”
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director, John Boswell, encouraged everyone to consider tax abatements as more of a phase-in because these companies pay taxes over a set time.
Although commissioners may consider tax abatements on a case-by-case basis, the normal criteria for abatement eligibility is a minimum job creation of 15 and new investment totaling at least $500,000.
The guidelines are considered every two years and have not changed from the previous time they were approved. The vote followed a public hearing, and are set to be reconsidered in 2024.
No action was taken on the county’s burn ban. Residents are reminded to burn with caution and tend to all fires while burning.
A contract to provide internet service and new fiber and connect the County courthouse and eight other county offices. The terms of the contract are for five years, at a cost of $6,990 per month. “Switching from AT&T is expected to save the county approximately $8,000 a month,” said Navarro County Auditor, Terri Gillen.
A request by Chatfield WSC to cross SE CR 3330 in Pct. 2 for a standard road bore was approved.
The contract between the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and B&W Towing for non-consent towing services was renewed. This action allows B&W Towing to be included in the rotation when non consent towing is required.
Commissioners approved a Xerox Lease Agreement for Planning and Zoning. The agreement is expected to save the county $210.36 a year.
A Janitorial/Maintenance contract between Robert Tuck and Texoma HIDTA was approved.
The consent agenda was also approved before an Executive Session was held, after which the court took no action.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
