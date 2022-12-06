Navarro County Commissioners met for a special meeting Monday, and moved to accept and award bids for the Grants Works projects relating to the County’s first installment of American Rescue Plan Funds totaling $4.8 million.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 117th United States Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden March 11, 2021, to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.
This is the first installment of ARP funds that was awarded in 2021.
Navarro County expects a total allotment of ARP funds totaling $10 million. Approval of the remaining federal funds is expected soon.
Money from the first installment will be used to digitizing historical records and purchasing a Mobile Command Unit for $638,279 and two vehicles for the Navarro County District Attorney expected to cost $65,695. Eight patrol vehicles for the Sheriff's Office, will cost approximately $317,000.
Additional equipment in the vehicles for the Sheriff's Department vehicles was not included in the bid and will be addressed in a future.
A bid was also accepted for record digitizing for the County Clerk’s office, totaling $994,111 Maintaining records is perpetual and required by state law.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
