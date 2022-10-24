Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.