Navarro County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution in support of Gov. Greg Abbott “taking necessary legal action to stop chaos at our border.” The non-binding resolution was placed on Monday’s agenda by Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen. Similar resolutions supporting Operation Lone Star have been approved by 34 other counties, including Ellis County.
Those in favor of the resolution spoke in the public comment portion of the meeting. The issues of human trafficking, as well as the amount of fentanyl and the number of people crossing the border were cited as reasons to support the resolution.
The issue of immigration has been contentious during the governor’s race between Republican Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
In other business, Commissioners accepted funds in the amount of $38,168 from the recent sale of tax delinquent property. These funds will be placed in the county’s general fund.
The court took no action on the burn ban, leaving it in effect.
The approval of holidays for the Commissioners Court for the 2023 calendar year was tabled. The court is expected to bring the item to the next meeting.
Approval of a re-plant of Retreat Ranchettes, Phase 2, Lots 5-R1C-R1 and 5-R1C-R2 was granted for Geraldo Arellano. The re-plat meets all state and local requirements.
Approval of a re-plat of Navarro Heights Addition, Lots 4R-1 & 4R-2 was granted, for Linda Myre in Pct. 2. The replat meets all state, local and water requirements.
A final plat of Baron’s Acres North for Land Baron, LLC was also approved. The 28-lot development meets all requirements and had deed restrictions included by the developer Chris Acker.
Commissioners approved a Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA with Ford Audio Systems LLC.
A maintenance proposal between 24 Hour LTD. And Texoma HIDTA was also accepted.
The court also accepted a proof of loss statement for 2019 Dodge Caravan, and agreed that it be listed as salvage.
Electronic equipment for the Information Technology Department was accepted as salvage.
A request by Chatfield Water to cross NE CR 2075 in PCT. 1 for a standard road bore was approved, in Pct. 1
A motion to rename part of NW CR 1060 to Stardust Lane from Country Club Road to the Railroad Tracks in Pct. 1 was tabled.
A request made by property owners on SE CR 2220 to close 315 feet of that road in Pct. 3 was approved. The portion of the road became an area where people loitered.
Commissioners moved to pay bills for the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace and Precincts 1 and 3 Road & Bridge without a purchase order Oct. 24.
The consent agenda was also approved before an Executive Session was held. Commissioners returned without taking further action.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
