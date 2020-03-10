Navarro County Commissioners welcomed the new Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, approved improvements to the county jail, and addressed budget concerns regarding marijuana testing under new state law.
Donald Kelm, District Extension Administrator with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service introduced Andrew Lewis as Navarro County's new Extension Agent.
Lewis, a Navarro County native and graduate of Tarleton State University, has served as an Assistant Ag/4H Agent for Navarro County for a little over a year. Now, he will move up to the Ag and Natural Resource position, effective March 10.
Former Extension Agent, Page Bishop, transferred to Ellis County in January, leaving a vacancy in the Navarro County office. Kelm announced that another Assistant Agent will be hired in the future.
“I want to make sure that you, the court, know how much I appreciate the continued support that you provide the program, the continued support you provide me in my position, as well as my agents in the county here,” Kelm said.
Commissioners congratulated Lewis, and recalled their positive experiences with Navarro County's Extension Service.
“We've all had kids, or have kids right now, who are probably involved somehow in whatever's going on, said County Judge H.M. Davenport. “We really appreciate you guys being a key part of that.”
Navarro County Jail Cpt. Charlie York and Lt. Raychaun Ballard were in attendance to request approval of an addendum agreement between the jail and NCIC Inmate Communications, as well as acceptance of a quote from Plano Restaurant Equipment to replace the jail's kitchen appliances.
Cpt. York requested the court's permission to contract with the jail's current inmate phone service, NCIC, to include a new visitation system.
The current visitation system, contracted in 2011, has become antiquated and costly. Cpt. York explained that by contracting with NCIC to provide the service would come with installation, maintenance and warranty work at no cost to the county.
According to York, under the new contract, each cell will be equipped with a monitor, which would increase security by eliminating the need for inmates to leave their cells for visitation. Through the monitors, inmates can also submit request forms to corrections officers, file grievances, and even request assistance directly from the medical department, conforming with privacy laws.
The new service comes complete with a text messaging feature, which will increase the jail's commission earned on inmate phone services. York explained that the optional service would allow inmates and visitors to text back and forth, imposing a fee for each message.
Through the new visitation system, visitors can register online, which will provide a scheduled visitation time and a code to make visitors' check-in more efficient. The system also alerts the inmate to their scheduled visits.
For those without online access, York reported that jail staff will still be able to check visitors in on site.
York said implementation of the new system will relieve the work load of officers, and assist with facility security by limiting the movement of inmates.
Commissioners approved the request to contract with NCIC Inmate Communications for the new visitation system.
The system will take approximately 90 days to setup, which will occur in sections throughout the facility to limit interruptions to inmates' visitations.
Prior to setup, York said he will notify the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to assure compliance and proper handling of visitations missed during that time.
York presented a quote from Plano Restaurant Equipment to replace the kitchen equipment in the jail's kitchen.
He reported that the current equipment is more than 20 years old, well over its average lifespan of 14 years, and beginning to break down.
York said the equipment will be paid for from the Inmate Commissary trust fund account, at no cost to the public, with a three-day installation time. He said jail staff will remove the current appliances to expedite the process and make plans to feed inmates while the installation is taking place.
Commissioners approved the request, and praised the impressive condition of the jail's kitchen.
“I can tell you from going over the jail inspections, and meeting with the inspector, he commented that our jail and the kitchen area are one of the cleanest in the state,” said Eddie Moore, Commissioner Pct. 3. “I think that attributes to the longevity of the equipment, is keeping it clean, and keeping it operating, and I applaud the jailers for doing that.”
York gave credit to the jail's dedicated kitchen staff, led by longtime NCSO employee Darren Richardson, who he said always receive high praise during state inspections.
James Olsen, Commissioner Pct. 4, requested that the court consider a budget amendment for testing misdemeanor marijuana cases.
He referenced a letter sent last Thursday to local officials and law enforcement agencies from the District Attorney's Office explaining the Department of Public Safety's laboratories would no longer test misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, instead referring those tests to independent labs to determine whether the substance is classified as marijuana or the newly legalized hemp.
In the letter, District Attorney Will Dixon cited that, in light of this announcement, his office would no longer accept misdemeanor marijuana cases as it lacks the budget to afford those testing costs.
Olsen said, in order to keep from impeding law enforcement or prosecutors from doing what they need to do to keep citizens safe, Commissioners should consider amending the budget to provide for testing when warranted.
Per the suggestion of County Auditor Terri Gillen, Commissioners approved the appropriation of $10,000 to the DA's office Professional Services fund and another $10,000 as an Investigative Enforcement line item of the NCSO.
Mike Dowd, Tax Assessor-Collector, presented the Tax Collection Report for February for the court's approval.
He reported collections of $2,603,886.44, ahead of last year's collection. The year to date total collected is $22,228,253.73, also up from this time last year. To date, the county has collected 90.94% of levied taxes.
In other business, the burn ban remains lifted at this time.
Commissioners approved NCSO electronic equipment, including six printers and one monitor, as salvage.
Judge Davenport announced 2020 Census packets will begin arriving in Navarro County mailboxes March 12.
He encouraged all county residents to complete the survey, whether by mail, over the phone, or online, to ensure Navarro County's population is accurately counted and well represented for the next decade.
