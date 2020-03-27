Elizabeth Calame Lucas and Tom Hammond exchanged vows on the Navarro County Courthouse lawn Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the county began its two-week shelter in place.
The couple, who have been together for three years, originally planned to wed later this spring.
“We were going to have a surprise wedding at a family reunion April 4,” Elizabeth said.
However, their plans changed as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic increased.
Elizabeth said as a second option, the couple settled on a small ceremony at their church, however, those plans also changed.
With a shelter in place order looming, and not wanting to face a prolonged separation, the couple decided to exchange their vows outside the courthouse.
Pastor Paul Denney performed the service, as friends and family watched from a healthy distance.
When the viral threat passes and life returns to normal, the couple plans to honeymoon in Nashville, Tennessee. For now, they will shelter in place, together.
