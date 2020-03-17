The Derrick Days Board made the decision to cancel the 2020 festival on Monday in response to the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control. Over the last few days, the CDC has been advising citizens nationwide to halt social events that draw in large crowds of people due to ever-changing restrictions resulting from COVID-19.
In a statement released by Carey Dean, President of the Derrick Days Board, he explains why the 2020 Derrick Days festival has been canceled.
“Derrick Days has been a standing tradition in our community since 1976 and it has continued to grow in popularity within the community and beyond. It has always been about our rich oil heritage but more than that, it has been about getting together with our families, friends, and neighbors and sharing a great time.
Derrick Days is a staple in our community and I believe every one of us has special memories from years past, be it a chili cook off, an armadillo race, or being in a parade just to name a few.
Having memories of years past makes it even harder to announce that Derrick Days 2020 has been canceled. Our nation, as you know, is in the middle of a pandemic that is calling for all major gatherings of more than 50 people be rescheduled or canceled all together.
The recommendations were for events to be rescheduled or canceled for eight weeks. Derrick Days is about six weeks out putting us in the middle of that period.
With over 70 plus vendors, entertainers, stages, and so many other moving parts, we hope you all will appreciate the work that it would take to reschedule without knowing if the eight week timeframe will be extended. The Derrick Days board, through a message meeting, had to make a decision that we hoped that we would never have to make.
As a board and committee, we have already put in months of very hard work to make our event bigger and better than ever in 2020 but we feel that the well-being and safety of our families, friends, and neighbors is of more importance.
We appreciate everyone that has ever lifted a hand or expressed an idea that has enabled Derrick Days to be the major community event that it has become and we are even more appreciative of those that have simply enjoyed the event itself. We feel that this decision will help keep everyone safer and healthier, at this time, and we hope you will join us in anticipation of Derrick Days 2021.
On behalf of the Derrick Days board and committee, we thank you and we will always treasure your support and we promise you that we will continue to do our best to bring you the best Derrick Days possible in the future.”
The board plans to reach out to participating vendors this week. And resume the Derrick Days festival in 2021.
——————
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun online for breaking news and updates on the local COVID-19 response. Breaking news stories are available online for free, but we also encourage readers to subscribe to the newspaper by calling 903-872-3931 to support our ongoing coverage.
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com
——————
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.