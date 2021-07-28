Despite a perceived return to normalcy after more than a year of pandemic procedures, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again on the rise nationwide. As Texas remains committed to avoiding further closures and mandates, experts urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated.
In Navarro County, the reported case count is around 3,520 confirmed cases, 94 of which are estimated to be currently active, 5,802 have recovered and there have been 147 related deaths, according to the estimates of the Texas Department of State Health Services. As of July 23, Navarro Regional Hospital has a recorded 7.5% capacity of lab-confirmed COVID cases.
According to Fire Chief Paul Henley, county agencies including the Corsicana Independent School District, Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, public health department, and hospital are meeting once a week to address the pandemic.
Residents are encouraged to continue taking precautions, maintain a safe distance from people outside your household, and wear a mask when you can't, and wash your hands often. Health officials advise all eligible Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas reported 1,387 new confirmed cases, five fatalities reported, and 4,626 current hospitalizations Monday.
With the rise in cases and hospitalizations and the Delta variant spreading statewide, DSHS is working to educate families about the vaccine’s safety and importance for children as they return to school. Data indicates the Delta variant now accounts for most new COVID-19 infections in Texas. The variant spreads more easily and may cause more severe disease.
Breakthrough cases
DSHS reported last week that 75% of older Texans at the greatest risk have been vaccinated, but those numbers are lower among younger age groups, with just 40% of ages 18 to 34, and 26% among ages 12 to 17 fully vaccinated.
“Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are now rising across all age groups. While fewer young people get very sick, they can get and spread the virus, and we are still learning about the long-term effects,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “Tens of millions of people have been vaccinated with no ill effects. We know these vaccines are not only safe but also very effective. Achieving higher vaccination rates is essential to eliminating the threat of COVID from our communities.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 161 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated as of last week. Like with other vaccines, breakthrough cases will occur, even though the vaccines are working as expected. There will also be symptomatic infections among vaccinated people.
Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.
The CDC reports there is some evidence vaccination may make illness less severe. Current data suggests COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against most SARS-CoV-2 variants currently circulating in the U.S. However, variants will cause some vaccine breakthrough cases.
CDC is leading multiple vaccine effectiveness studies to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are working as expected. In addition, CDC is coordinating with state and local health departments to investigate SARS-CoV-2 infections among people who received COVID-19 vaccine (called “vaccine breakthrough cases”) and identify patterns or trends.
About the vaccine
The Pfizer vaccine is recommended for people 12 and older, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both require two doses; Moderna after four to six weeks and Pfizer in three to six. It’s recommended to get the same brand for both doses.
Though adverse effects have been reported, the CDC advises the benefits of vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks and recommends it for anyone 12 and older. If you have questions or concerns, talk to your healthcare provider about the COVID-19 vaccines available and how they may affect you.
Vaccines are widely available as Texas receives and distributes doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to healthcare providers statewide. visit GetTheVaccine.dshs.texas.gov or www.vaccines.gov/
If you don’t have internet, or need help signing up, call 833-832-7067. Support is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Spanish language and other translators are available to help.
Businesses or civic organizations can call 844-90-TEXAS (844-908-3927) and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a mobile vaccine team to vaccinate employees, visitors, or members. To qualify, you must have five or more employees, visitors, or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated.
Homebound residents are encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccination team come to their home.
