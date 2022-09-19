William Lee Martin, also known as Cowboy Bill, has been performing stand up comedy for 26 years. Often called The Texas Original, he has toured the world opening for country music legends like George Strait, Loretta Lynn, and George Jones.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, he will present his headlining act at the Palace Theatre during his jaunt through East Texas for the Hawg Wild Tour.
Martin has performed with the Blue Collar Comedy crew, first made famous by Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy. He has performed for the troops overseas and traveled the United States with Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts as part of Country Music Television’s Most Wanted Live Tour. He describes his brand of down home humor as adult comedy without the adult language.
“I don’t curse a lot or talk about politics,” Martin said.
He calls his rise to national recognition a “26-year overnight success story.”
Martin released two Amazon Prime specials at the end of 2019, “Standing in the Middle” and “The Nutcracker.” As the pandemic shut down venues across the world, he was not able to support his act with a tour to promote it.
Martin said he was reluctant when his marketing team suggested he try doing a show through Zoom, but quarantine was slowly taking its toll on his love for performing for a live audience. One day around 4 p.m. he picked up his computer and started talking on Facebook live. Martin went from 40,000 followers to half a million when he began streaming what would become “The Four O'clock Daily Talk.” He once streamed for 24 hours straight in his effort to “show people how to get by with a smile on their face.”
When asked what inspired him to go into stand up comedy, Martin names two things: The book “Live Your Dreams” by Les Brown and wise words from his grandmother. She had always said “Go home and look yourself in the mirror, and ask yourself if you’re happy.”
After losing his job in advertising in his late 20s, Martin revisited his grandmother’s advice. Thinking back to his childhood, he realized he had always wanted to work in radio, television and film. He said his first time on stage, he decided to adopt the Viking philosophy of burning the ship once you arrive at the land you plan to conquer. Martin performed at the Hyena Club in Arlington at age 30 and has never regretted taking that chance.
Martin continued to delve into other facets of his lifelong dreams. He signed a deal with Myriad Publishing out of Nashville last year to expand on his songwriting. His show is accompanied by three songs he has co-written. Martin’s comedy act continues to gain acclaim in some of the most noted arenas any performer could wish for. Martin’s debut at the Grand Ole Opry in March of this year was met with a request to return once per quarter. He will also perform in Las Vegas at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in the MGM Grand this December.
The show will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased online at www.corsicanapalace.com.
For a preview of Martin’s comedy, find full specials and the Hawg Wild Report on Youtube. Learn more about the artist on his website at www.williamleemartin.com/ or follow William Lee Martin on Facebook.
