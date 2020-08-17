The Coyote Squadron, unit of the Commemorative Air Force, flew over Navarro County Friday morning as part of “The 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII.”
The Coyote Squadron’s PT-19 ‘Pride of Corsicana,’ which is the primary trainer plane used to train pilots during WWII at the Airfield in Corsicana, was joined by the Squadron’s T-34, an advanced trainer used to train pilots for Vietnam.
The planes flew over Navarro County much like the event of “United We Fly – Fourth of July,” which included these two planes and four member planes. This time the two historic military aircraft, the Fairchild PT-19 and the Beechcraft T-34, took time to circle towns, as a way of saying thanks to the American people, especially our Veterans, and to pay homage to the End of WWII.
The PT-19 piloted by Col Warnie Meisetschleager and the T-34 by Col. Dan Summerall.
“Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” was the theme of the Commemoration in recognition of the veterans and civilians who participated in WWII and contributed to the actions that led to the end of the war.
CAF flew in solidarity with the State of Hawaii, supporting the WWII Warbirds as they participated in the event.
In Hawaii, 14 classic combat aircraft will participate in three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades taking place over Oahu, the Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor.
