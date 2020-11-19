The Commemorative Air Force Coyote Squadron held an open hanger event Saturday to celebrate Veterans Day, and honor those who served in all branches of the United States military. Active duty service members were also recognized.
The event at C. David Campbell Air Field in Corsicana, included a hotdog lunch and an “opportunity to get together and share experiences” according Joe Hill, Navy veteran.
Estimations had the crowd at around 100 people at its highest point. COVID-19 protocols were followed. Temperature checks and face coverings were required to enter the hanger, and social distancing protocols were enforced once inside.
“Part of the Commemorative Air Force’s mission is to educate and keep the history of these people and planes alive,” said Ken Authier, Unit Leader.
Veterans and their families told the stories of the men and women who served our country.
The colors were presented and retired by members of the Corsicana ISD AFJROTC program. Air Force Veteran Sgt. Roger Hardie, a 21-year Airforce veteran, is the group’s instructor. said that Saturday’s observance was a great opportunity to serve the community.
During World War II, pilots learned tactics and how to fly in the skies above Corsicana. Though there were plans to fly on Saturday, crosswinds and gusts kept them grounded. Rides in a PT-19 and T-34 will be available at a later date.
Those interested in taking a flight are encouraged to contact Dan Summerall at 903-467-7170 or by email at dsummerall@nctv.com.
The Coyote Squadron meets normally on the second Saturday of the month at C. David Campbell Airfield. Prospective members are welcome to attend meetings and see what being a Coyote is all about.
