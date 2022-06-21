The Coyote Squadron thanked all who came out to Saturday's Commemorative Air Force Barnstormer Fly-in and pancake breakfast, featuring aircraft from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Join the Coyote Squadron the Second Saturday of each month for its regular meetings, at C. David Campbell Field in Corsicana. Mark Oct. 8 on the calendar, as the Coyote Squadron presents the ‘Best Little Airsho in Texas.’
Coyote Squadron hosts fly-in, pancake breakfast
- Courtesy photos
