The Coyote Squadron thanked all who came out to Saturday's Commemorative Air Force Barnstormer Fly-in and pancake breakfast, featuring aircraft from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Join the Coyote Squadron the Second Saturday of each month for its regular meetings, at C. David Campbell Field in Corsicana. Mark Oct. 8 on the calendar, as the Coyote Squadron presents the ‘Best Little Airsho in Texas.’

