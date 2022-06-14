The Commemorative Air Force’s Coyote Squadron will host a barnstormer fly-in and pancake breakfast,, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at C. David Campbell Field in Corsicana.
Pancakes will be served in the Coyote Squadron hangar beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last. The cost is $6 adults and $3 for 12 and under.
The CAF is the largest flying museum in the world. It’s mission to preserve history, and honor veterans.
“This is an opportunity for the public to see living history to and view different historic aircraft from the DFW area,” said Dan Summerall, the Coyote Squadron’s Operations Officer.
In addition to static displays, several aircraft will be offering rides at various price points including: Ike’s Bird Aero Commander L-26B (President Eisenhower’s plane), Little Noodle Vultee BT-15 Vultee, Ziggy Stinson L-5 “Flying Jeep,” Ready for Duty- Douglas R4D (Navy C-47), and the Stinson PT-17 Biplane, and the Coyote Squadron’s own T-34B Mentor and the Pride of Corsicana Fairchild PT-19.
Proceeds from the rides in these historic aircraft help keep them flying.
Come early for limited numbers of $50 off Early Bird discounts for rides.
Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. There is no cost to enter the airport or park.
For more information, please go to www.ikesbird.org/corsicanatx or call 903-467-7170.
