A multi-vehicle crash blocked traffic around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 3800 block of West Highway 31 in front of Walmart in Corsicana. Multiple agencies, including Corsicana police, firefighters and the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Crash blocks Highway 31
- From Staff Reports
