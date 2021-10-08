A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 37-year old Corsicana woman early Monday morning on US Highway 287.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. about six miles south of Corsicana, in Navarro County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo was traveling south on US 287. For an as of yet undetermined reason the driver drove off the right side of the roadway then drove back across both lanes of the roadway into the left ditch. This caused the Isuzu to roll ejecting the driver and coming to rest in the ditch.
The driver, Jennifer Alyasiri, was transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2, Judge Darrell Waller. Alyasiri was taken to Keever Mortuary in Ennis.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
