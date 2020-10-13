A two-vehicle crash Monday night in Navarro County claimed the life of a 19 year-old woman and a 1 year-old child. Two other children were were flown to Children's Hospital with serious injuries. A teen was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital with possible injuries.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were called to the scene around 6:55 p.m., at the intersection of FM 709 and SW CR 0030.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2010 white Ford Fusion was traveling south on FM 709 and a 2001 silver Dodge Ram pickup was traveling north on FM 709. For an as of yet undetermined reason the Ford Fusion went to turn left onto SW CR 0030 causing it to fail to yield right of way to the Dodge pickup. This caused the Dodge pickup to strike the Ford Fusion on its front right passenger side.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 16-year-old female from Corsicana, was transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital with possible injuries. 19-year-old, Jasmine Ramos, of Corsicana was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 1-year-old boy from Corsicana was flown to Children's Hospital in Dallas where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
Two other passengers, a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, both of Corsicana, were flown to Children's Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Dodge pickup, 17-year-old, Jalen Spicer, and the passenger 18-year-old, Cadon Trull, both of Corsicana, were checked by EMS at the scene and released.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no additional information at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.