A two-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan 8 on FM 709, claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the scene around three-quarter of a mile south of Retreat in Navarro County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling north on FM 709 and a gray 2017 Toyota Yaris was traveling south on FM 709. Due to possible fatigue, the driver of the Yaris drove into the north bound lane of travel striking the Chevy in the front left with the Toyota's front left. This caused both vehicles to roll before coming to a stop. The driver of the Toyota had just gotten off of a night shift at a business in Ennis.
The driver of the Toyota, McKayla Gafford, 23, of Purdon, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Greta Jordon of Pct. 1. Gafford was taken to Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana.
The driver of the Chevy 42 year-old, Donald West, of Huntsville, had non-incapacitating injuries and was treated and released at the scene.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
