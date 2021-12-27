A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a local man Saturday afternoon near Kerens.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25 to a one vehicle fatal crash on FM 309 approximately 0.3 miles north of FM 1393 in Navarro County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a gold 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on FM 309 at an unsafe speed. The driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a road sign. This caused the Hyundai to be split down the center and eject the driver. The Hyundai continued down a slope striking a tree and fence before rolling onto its top and coming to a stop. It was discovered that the driver had a medical condition but it is unknown if that had an effect on the crash.
The driver 35 year-old, Cassius Phillips, of Corsicana, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Jackie Freeland Pct. 3. Phillips was taken to the Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
