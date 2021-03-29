A two vehicle crash claimed the life of an 81-year-old man Saturday afternoon on Interstate Highway 45 in Navarro County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded about 2:42 p.m. March 27, to the scene around a half mile north of SE CR 1010.
The preliminary investigation shows that a white 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a white 2012 Fontain flatbed semi-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of northbound IH45. A red 2007 Ford 500 passenger car was traveling northbound in the right lane of IH45. For an undetermined reason the driver of the Ford veered off the road and onto the right shoulder causing the Ford to strike the rear of the semi-trailer.
The driver of the Ford Ervin Allen, of Scurry was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4, Connie Hickman. Allen was taken to Griffin & Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana.
There were no other injuries reported.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.