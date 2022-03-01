A three-vehicle crash Feb. 18 in Powell left a woman dead and two men hospitalized at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
According to Texas DPS, troopers responded around 4:15 p.m. Feb. 18 to a three-vehicle crash on the east bound side of State Highway 31 about half a mile east of FM 1129; in the city limits of Powell in Navarro County.
The preliminary investigation shows that for an as of yet undetermined reason a silver 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling west in the eastbound side of SH 31. A blue 2021 Toyota Rav4 SUV was traveling east in the left lane of the eastbound side of SH 31 and a black 2022 Ford F350 was traveling east behind the Rav4. The Camry struck the Rav4 on the front left side with its front left. The driver of the Camry was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle and the driver came to rest in the center median. The Rav4 came to a stop on the right grassy shoulder. The F350 came to a stop on the right shoulder due to debris striking and damaging the windshield.
The driver of the Camry was 59 year-old, Diane Darnley, of Kerens. Darnley was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Darrell Waller of Pct. 2. Ms. Darnley was transported to the Griffin Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana. The driver of the Rav4 was 70 year-old, Brad Thomas, of Trinidad and the passenger 49 year-old, Scott Veltman, of Corsicana were both flown by air ambulance to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the F350, 20 year-old, Harley Plant, of Corsicana was not injured.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.